We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Tikka Inspired Houmous 182g

Tesco Tikka Inspired Houmous 182g

No ratings yet
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf
Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

¼ of a pot
Energy
409kJ
99kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 889kJ / 214kcal

A dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste and spices.
Spiced & Fragrant Chickpeas and tahini blended with mild tikka inspired spices
Pack size: 182G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (46%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Onion, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Coconut Extract, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Garlic, Salt, Cumin, Paprika, Turmeric, Ginger Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Coriander Powder, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Clove, Chilli Powder, Fennel, Dill, Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Colour (Paprika Extract).

 

 

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

182g e

View all Houmous & Dips

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here