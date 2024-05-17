New
Tesco Finest 2 Passion Fruit, Coconut & Lime Cheesecake 150g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cheesecake
Energy
261kcal
1089kJ
13%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.4g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Fat
16.6g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.8g

high

49%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1452kJ / 348kcal

Lime and coconut flavour cheesecake on a digestive biscuit and coconut base swirled with a passion fruit sauce, decorated with a sweet glaze.
Summer Edition Smooth and creamy coconut and lime cheesecake with British cream and a buttery digestive base.
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (31%), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yogurt (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Water, Clarified Butter (Milk), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Passion Fruit Purée, Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Desiccated Coconut, Palm Oil, Concentrated Lime Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

150g

