Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Beef Short Ribs with a Chilli Glaze 579g

£8.00

£13.82/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1947kJ
466kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
27.9g

high

40%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.5g

high

58%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.4g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.75g

medium

29%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1082kJ / 259kcal

Slow cooked beef ribs in a miso beef braising stock and ginger and five spice seasoning with a sachet of chilli glaze.
SLOW COOKED FOR 6 HOURS TO LOCK IN FLAVOUR Beef short ribs, slowly cooked with miso, ginger, and star anise for extra tenderness and a rich flavour
Pack size: 579G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef Ribs (75%), Chilli Glaze [Water, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Red Pepper Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Red Pepper Flakes, Diced Garlic, Salt, Garlic Purée, Cayenne Pepper], Water, Onion, Salt, Mirin, Soya Bean, Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Maize Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Star Anise, Red Pepper Powder, Ginger, Rice, Mushroom Concentrate, Beef Extract, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Wheat, Sugar, Cinnamon, Fennel, Clove, Alcohol, Onion Powder, Cornflour, Thickener (Guar Gum, Acacia Gum), Natural Ginger Flavouring, Button Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, Porcini Mushroom, Tomato Paste, Flavouring, Carrot Powder, Leek Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

579g e

