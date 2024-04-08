Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Beef Short Ribs with a Chilli Glaze 579g

Slow cooked beef ribs in a miso beef braising stock and ginger and five spice seasoning with a sachet of chilli glaze.

SLOW COOKED FOR 6 HOURS TO LOCK IN FLAVOUR Beef short ribs, slowly cooked with miso, ginger, and star anise for extra tenderness and a rich flavour

Pack size: 579G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef Ribs (75%), Chilli Glaze [Water, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Red Pepper Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Red Pepper Flakes, Diced Garlic, Salt, Garlic Purée, Cayenne Pepper], Water, Onion, Salt, Mirin, Soya Bean, Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Maize Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Star Anise, Red Pepper Powder, Ginger, Rice, Mushroom Concentrate, Beef Extract, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Wheat, Sugar, Cinnamon, Fennel, Clove, Alcohol, Onion Powder, Cornflour, Thickener (Guar Gum, Acacia Gum), Natural Ginger Flavouring, Button Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, Porcini Mushroom, Tomato Paste, Flavouring, Carrot Powder, Leek Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

579g e