Tesco Finest 4 Pork & Apple Hog Roast Rolls 188g

Tesco Finest 4 Pork & Apple Hog Roast Rolls 188g

£2.95

£1.57/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One roll
Energy
193kcal
803kJ
10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Fat
13.7g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1708kJ / 411kcal

Seasoned pork, pulled pork and apple sauce wrapped in an all butter puff pastry topped with parsley and sage crumb.
Summer Edition Pulled pork and cider apple filling wrapped in an all butter puff pastry. Delicately finished with a sprinkle of sage crumb.
Pack size: 188G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (40%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Pulled Pork (3.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt], Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Apple, Dried Apple, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Flavouring, Parsley, Sage, Cider, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

188g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

