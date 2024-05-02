Tesco Finest 4 Pork & Apple Hog Roast Rolls 188g

Seasoned pork, pulled pork and apple sauce wrapped in an all butter puff pastry topped with parsley and sage crumb.

Summer Edition Pulled pork and cider apple filling wrapped in an all butter puff pastry. Delicately finished with a sprinkle of sage crumb.

Pack size: 188G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (40%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Pulled Pork (3.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt], Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Apple, Dried Apple, Potato Starch, Salt, Sugar, Flavouring, Parsley, Sage, Cider, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

188g e