Dove Men+Care 72h Eucalyptus & Mint Antiperspirant Deodorant 200ml

DOVE MEN +CARE APD EUCALYPTUS & MINT 200ML

Looking for underarm sweat protection that lasts? Dove Men+Care Eucalyptus + Mint Antiperspirant Aerosol is designed to protect and care for your underarms, so you can go about your day with confidence. If you want to control underarm sweat without being harsh on your skin, this men’s antiperspirant spray does the trick. That’s all thanks to our revolutionary Triple Action Technology, which protects from sweat and odour for 72 hours, helps hydrate underarm skin and ensures a long-lasting fresh scent throughout the day. Made with our unique ¼ moisturising cream, this aerosol antiperspirant protects your underarms from irritation caused by sweat and shaving. Plus, it works to help hydrate and moisturise skin, so you can feel at your best. This antiperspirant is PETA Approved Vegan deodorant. How to use: To get the most out of your antiperspirant deodorant, shake the can and hold it 15cm away from your underarms before spraying. Now enjoy long-lasting freshness and targeted underarm care. Visit our website to get further information on our range, and to explore odour and sweat solutions. Dove Men+Care puts care at the centre of a man’s strength, this deodorant helps you care for yourself so you can be there for others. Because Dove Men+Care believes that care makes a man stronger. Real strength is shown through the care you give to the people that matter – and that includes you. Whether you’re looking for a deodorant for men to keep you feeling fresh and dry all day or you want a body wash to help keep your skin hydrated, Dove Men+Care products are designed to protect and care for your skin.

Dove Men+Care Eucalyptus + Mint Antiperspirant Aerosol provides 72-hour protection against sweat and odour This deodorant spray offers advanced care and an extremely fresh scent, for long-lasting protection and confidence Our moisturising antiperspirant spray features powerful triple action technology, combining protection with long-lasting Eucalyptus + Mint scent to help you feel fresh all day The aerosol spray contains 1/4 moisturising cream for protection that's tough on sweat but not on your skin This deodorant for men features eucalyptus essential oil and scent of mint in this nature-inspired deodorant for men to give you freshness that lasts all day Globally, Dove deodorant is not tested on animals, with our products being certified as cruelty-free and PETA approved vegan.

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Parfum, Glycine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

200 ℮