Chicago Town Deep Dish Ultimate Memphis BBQ Pork Mini Pizzas 2 x 150g

A deep dish BBQ seasoned pizza base topped with maple syrup sauce, mozzarella cheese, BBQ seasoned pork sausage and red onions.

Check out our range Chicago Town Tiger Crust Double Pepperoni Chicago Town Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded Cheese

The ultimate one! Loaded with memphis style pork, red onions, melty mozzarella and a sticky maple sauce Microwave 2 1/2 Mins or Oven Cook in 22 Mins With BBQ crust

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Maple Syrup Sauce (19%) (Water, Sugar, Maple Syrup (2%), Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Starch, Ginger Puree), Mozzarella Cheese (12%), Water, BBQ Seasoned Sausage (8%) (Pork, Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate)), Herbs and Spices, Corn Flour, Sugar, Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar, Onion Powder, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Spice Extract), Red Onions (6%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Maize Starch, Smoke Flavouring, Barley Malt Extract, Herbs and Spices, Garlic Powder, Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom using pork, milk, vegetables and maple syrup sauce from different origins

Number of uses

Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving

Net Contents

2 x 150g ℮