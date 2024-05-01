We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Chicago Town Deep Dish Ultimate Memphis BBQ Pork Mini Pizzas 2 x 150g

£2.50

£0.83/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each cooked pizza contains
Energy
1814kJ
431kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
14g

-

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
5g

-

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
13g

-

14%of the reference intake
Salt
1g

-

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

A deep dish BBQ seasoned pizza base topped with maple syrup sauce, mozzarella cheese, BBQ seasoned pork sausage and red onions.
We raise the BBQ crust high, add a boatload of our signature sticky maple sauce, and go full-on with mozzarella, memphis style BBQ pork and red onions.
Check out our rangeChicago Town Tiger Crust Double PepperoniChicago Town Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded CheeseIn Chicago town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back'in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr. Oetker UK Limited.
The ultimate one!Loaded with memphis style pork, red onions, melty mozzarella and a sticky maple sauceMicrowave 2 1/2 Mins or Oven Cook in 22 MinsWith BBQ crust
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Maple Syrup Sauce (19%) (Water, Sugar, Maple Syrup (2%), Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Starch, Ginger Puree), Mozzarella Cheese (12%), Water, BBQ Seasoned Sausage (8%) (Pork, Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate)), Herbs and Spices, Corn Flour, Sugar, Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar, Onion Powder, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Spice Extract), Red Onions (6%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Maize Starch, Smoke Flavouring, Barley Malt Extract, Herbs and Spices, Garlic Powder, Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom using pork, milk, vegetables and maple syrup sauce from different origins

Number of uses

Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving

Net Contents

2 x 150g ℮

