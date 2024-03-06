Tesco Finest Beef Shanghai Style Noodles 380g

Cooked noodles and cooked marinated beef with cabbage, beansprouts and red pepper in a soy and chilli sauce.

Our chefs use only the finest ingredients to create vibrant and aromatic flavours for our Shanghai style noodles recipe. Udon noodles and strips of British beef marinated in a rich soy sauce with cabbage, beansprouts and red chillies.

Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour, Salt], Water, Cooked Marinated Beef (12%) [Beef, Water, Cornflour, Sherry, Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Sugar, Alcohol], Cabbage, Beansprouts, Red Pepper, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Black Soya Bean, Sesame Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Yellow Soya Bean, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Chicken Extract, Rice Vinegar, Chilli Flakes, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour, Alcohol, Carrot, Leek, Parsley, Garlic, White Pepper, Bay Leaf. Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g e