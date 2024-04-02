Cape Herb & Spice Rub Greek Style Lemon & Herb Seasoning 100g

Greek Style Lemon & Herb Seasoning Rub

Introducing a new improved recipe in a handy shaker tin format, ideally suited for use as a rub seasoning or a sprinkle. Inspired by the well-loved combination of favourite Mediterranean flavours - including zesty lemon, roasted garlic and woody herbs - this innovative rub blend will enliven a variety of classic dishes, particularly lamb, chicken or potatoes.

Cape Herb and Spice, based in South Africa, captures a vibrant blend of cultures and flavours with their seasoning solutions - from the tip of Africa to the tip of the tongue.

Suitable for vegans Halal - Halaal Trust, Muslim Judicial Council Kosher - Parev Greek Flavour Versatile Quality Spices Since 1994

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sea Salt, Dried Rosemary (18%), Roasted Garlic, Black Peppercorns, Dried Oregano (8%), Dried Lemon Peel (5%), Dried Spearmint, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Colour (Curcumin)

Produce of

Packed in South Africa from local and imported ingredients

Net Contents

100g

Preparation and Usage