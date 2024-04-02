We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Greek Style Lemon & Herb Seasoning 100g
image 1 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Greek Style Lemon & Herb Seasoning 100gimage 2 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Greek Style Lemon & Herb Seasoning 100gimage 3 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Greek Style Lemon & Herb Seasoning 100gimage 4 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Greek Style Lemon & Herb Seasoning 100gimage 5 of Cape Herb & Spice Rub Greek Style Lemon & Herb Seasoning 100g

Cape Herb & Spice Rub Greek Style Lemon & Herb Seasoning 100g

5(32)
Write a review

£3.50

£0.35/10g

Vegan

Greek Style Lemon & Herb Seasoning Rub
Introducing a new improved recipe in a handy shaker tin format, ideally suited for use as a rub seasoning or a sprinkle. Inspired by the well-loved combination of favourite Mediterranean flavours - including zesty lemon, roasted garlic and woody herbs - this innovative rub blend will enliven a variety of classic dishes, particularly lamb, chicken or potatoes.
Cape Herb and Spice, based in South Africa, captures a vibrant blend of cultures and flavours with their seasoning solutions - from the tip of Africa to the tip of the tongue.
Suitable for vegansHalal - Halaal Trust, Muslim Judicial CouncilKosher - ParevGreek FlavourVersatileQuality Spices Since 1994
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Sea Salt, Dried Rosemary (18%), Roasted Garlic, Black Peppercorns, Dried Oregano (8%), Dried Lemon Peel (5%), Dried Spearmint, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Colour (Curcumin)

Produce of

Packed in South Africa from local and imported ingredients

Net Contents

100g

Preparation and Usage

Serving suggestion: Experiment with this aromatic blend of iconic Greek flavours, perfectly suited to lamb, chicken and potatoes or even as a delicate dressing for salads and fresh fish. Blend a generous helping with olive oil and rub over cutlets or larger meat cuts, ensuring even coating, prior to roasting. Allow to marinade for added depth of flavour. Blend with olive oil and lemon/lime juice to create a delicious drizzle for fish or add finely chopped fresh mint for a fragrant salad dressing.

View all Seasoning, Herbs & Spices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here