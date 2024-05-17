New
Tesco Finest Cornflake Brownies 2 Pack

Tesco Finest Cornflake Brownies 2 Pack

£2.50

£1.25/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One brownie (68g)
Energy
281kcal
1177kJ
14%of the reference intake
Sugars
28.7g

high

32%of the reference intake
Fat
11.8g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1731kJ / 413kcal

Chocolate brownie topped with cornflakes and a drizzle of milk chocolate.
Topped with sticky cornflakes and a drizzle of milk chocolate. Our soft, milk chocolate brownies are topped with sticky cornflakes blended with sweet golden syrup, then finished with a drizzle of milk chocolate for the ultimate indulgent treat.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflakes (10%) [Maize, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Dextrose, Iron, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12], Milk Chocolate (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Brown Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Coconut Oil, Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

Contains barley, gluten, wheat, soya, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2pk

