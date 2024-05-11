New
Tesco Lettuce & Peashoot Summer Salad 90g.

Tesco Lettuce & Peashoot Summer Salad 90g.

2(1)
Write a review

£1.10

£1.22/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/3 of a pack
Energy
23kJ
5kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 76kJ / 18kcal

A mix of butterhead and romaine lettuce, chard, pea shoots and baby spinach.
Sweet A summery mix of butterhead and romaine lettuce with chard, pea shoots and baby spinach. At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its quality, freshness and taste. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world all our Summer salad are carefully grown to deliver great tasting produce.SUMMER EDITION A summery mix of butterhead and romaine lettuce with chard, pea shoots and baby spinach.
Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butterhead Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Chard, Pea Shoots, Baby Spinach.

To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

90g e

View all Lettuce & Salad bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here