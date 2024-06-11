Dove Advanced Care 72h Peach & White Blossom Antiperspirant Deodorant 200ml

DOVE ADV CARE GO FRESH APD PEACH & BLOSSOM 200ML

Be whisked away to a sun-kissed orchard with Dove Advanced Care Go Fresh Peach & White Blossom Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray from our most caring anti-perspirant range. Blending the refreshing aroma of ripe, juicy peaches with the sweet and sultry undertones of delicate white blossoms, this aerosol delivers 72-hour odour and sweat protection and keeps you feeling energised and beautifully confident with a long-lasting scent. Our anti-perspirant deodorant is enhanced with revolutionary Triple Moisturising technology, featuring moisturising agents that work like water magnets to draw in moisture, as well as premium caring ingredients that deliver softer, smoother underarm skin. With the utmost care, this deodorant spray boosts your skin and helps to reduce underarm irritation caused by shaving. To give your underarm skin the care it deserves, hold this anti-perspirant deodorant approximately 15 cm away from your skin and spray for one to two seconds on each underarm. Dove Advanced Care Go Fresh Peach & White Blossom Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray comes in a 100% recyclable metal can that’s made with 25% recycled and infinitely recyclable aluminium. Thanks to our compressed technology, this 200 ml aerosol spray lasts just as long as our previous 250 ml can – but with less packaging. This improved design reduces the amount of gas needed, but you still get the same amount of protection with every spray.

Dove Advanced Care Go Fresh Peach & White Blossom Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Spray offers long-lasting anti-perspirant protection, underarm care and a refreshing scent An anti-perspirant deodorant providing up to 72 hours of sweat and odour protection The aerosol uses Dove’s revolutionary Triple Moisturising technology to retain moisture deep within your skin This spray deodorant features Dove’s most advanced, alcohol-free, kind-to-skin formula for superior skin care Our anti-perspirant spray has a fruity floral scent that keeps you feeling clean, fresh and confident This anti-perspirant helps delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving, leaving it feeling softer and smoother

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Glycine, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

200 ℮