New
Mr Kipling Victoria Sponge Cake Mix 400g

£2.75

£6.88/kg

Vegetarian

Per slice (65g) as prepared
Energy
974kJ
233kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
10.9g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.9g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.47g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1499kJ

Vanilla Flavour Sponge Mix
Nation's Favourite Cake Brand**Mr Kipling is the biggest selling cake brand.Source: Circana All Outlets GB / Ambient Packaged Cake / 52 w/e 30 Sep 2023 / Unit Sales.It's the little things that mean the most, like a little help from Mr Kipling to bake exceedingly good cakes at home.Have you tried Mr Kipling's exceedingly good Vanilla Flavour Buttercream Style Icing?
Mr Kipling trademarks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Exceedingly Good CakesJust Add Milk, Oil, Egg, Icing100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial ColoursSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring

Allergy Information

May also contain Celery, Egg, Milk and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack makes a cake with 12 portions

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

You Will Need160ml semi-skimmed milk110ml vegetable oil3 medium eggs2 greased and lined 8" (20.5cm) round sandwich cake tinsElectric hand whiskMr Kipling Vanilla Flavour Buttercream Style Icing (optional)3 Easy StepsMixPreheat oven to 170°C/150°C Fan/Gas 3. In a jug, mix the eggs, milk & oil.WhiskPlace the Mr Kipling Victoria Sponge Mix into a bowl, pour in the egg, milk and oil and gently mix. Then whisk for 2 minutes until smooth and creamy.BakePour the cake mix evenly between the two prepared sandwich tins and level with a spoon, bake in the centre of the oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the sponge comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.You can also use this mix to make 12 tray bake slices or 16 generous cupcakes.Top Tip!For an exceedingly special occasion fill with your favourite jam and our Mr Kipling Vanilla Flavour Buttercream Style Icing, even top it with fruit and enjoy!

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

