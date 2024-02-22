Mr Kipling Victoria Sponge Cake Mix 400g

Vanilla Flavour Sponge Mix

Nation's Favourite Cake Brand* *Mr Kipling is the biggest selling cake brand. Source: Circana All Outlets GB / Ambient Packaged Cake / 52 w/e 30 Sep 2023 / Unit Sales. It's the little things that mean the most, like a little help from Mr Kipling to bake exceedingly good cakes at home. Have you tried Mr Kipling's exceedingly good Vanilla Flavour Buttercream Style Icing?

Exceedingly Good Cakes Just Add Milk, Oil, Egg, Icing 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 400G

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring

May also contain Celery, Egg, Milk and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

This pack makes a cake with 12 portions

You Will Need 160ml semi-skimmed milk 110ml vegetable oil 3 medium eggs 2 greased and lined 8" (20.5cm) round sandwich cake tins Electric hand whisk Mr Kipling Vanilla Flavour Buttercream Style Icing (optional) 3 Easy Steps Mix Preheat oven to 170°C/150°C Fan/Gas 3. In a jug, mix the eggs, milk & oil. Whisk Place the Mr Kipling Victoria Sponge Mix into a bowl, pour in the egg, milk and oil and gently mix. Then whisk for 2 minutes until smooth and creamy. Bake Pour the cake mix evenly between the two prepared sandwich tins and level with a spoon, bake in the centre of the oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the sponge comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. You can also use this mix to make 12 tray bake slices or 16 generous cupcakes. Top Tip! For an exceedingly special occasion fill with your favourite jam and our Mr Kipling Vanilla Flavour Buttercream Style Icing, even top it with fruit and enjoy!

