We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco 6 Chocolate Filled Crepes 192g

Tesco 6 Chocolate Filled Crepes 192g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.90

£0.99/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One crêpe
Energy
637kJ
152kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
7.8g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.5g

high

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1992kJ / 476kcal

Crêpes with chocolate and hazelnut filling.
French inspired Crêpes rolled with a smooth, rich chocolate and hazelnut filling
Pack size: 192G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate and Hazelnut Filling (44%) [Sugar, Shea Fat, Sunflower Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrin, Milk Sugar, Hazelnut Paste, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins)], Wheat Flour, Whole Milk, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and other nuts. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

192 g e

View all Pancakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here