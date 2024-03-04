Tesco Finest 2 Belgian Chocolate Creme Eclairs

2 Choux pastry éclairs filled with stabilised whipped cream and Belgian chocolate ganache, topped with Belgian chocolate fondant and chocolate flavoured lacing.

Inspired by the classic French éclair Our chefs fill our classic choux pastry éclair with rich Belgian chocolate sauce and whipped British cream. The eclairs are then topped with Belgian chocolate fondant and hand finished with dark lacing. Golden choux éclairs filled with whipped cream and chocolate ganache, topped with Belgian chocolate fondant and dark chocolate flavoured lacing.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Whipped Cream (42%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Sodium Alginate)], Pasteurised Egg, Belgian Milk Chocolate (9%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Dark Chocolate (7%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Milk Sugar.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g e (2 x 100g)