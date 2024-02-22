We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Nala's Baby Body Wash & Shampoo 200ml

Nala's Baby Body Wash & Shampoo 200ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£2.75/100ml

Nala's Baby Body Wash & Shampoo 200ml
A gentle moisturising body wash and shampoo with a tear free formula for your baby's maximum comfort
For your little cub99% NaturalMother & baby awards 2024 goldBest Baby Skincare RangeWith oats, camomile & hibiscusTear freeAlcohol freeCruelty free
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Xanthan Gum, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Quillaja Saponaria (Quillaja) Extract, Guar Hydroxypropyltri- Monium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Glyceryl Caprylate, Polyglyceryl-6 Oleate, Hibiscus Sabdariffa Flower Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Extract, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Sodium Surfactin, Ascorbic Acid

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Use: Apply a few drops into your hands, bubble up, apply to body and hair & then rinse thoroughly.

View all Baby Bath & Baby Wash

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here