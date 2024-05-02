We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nuii Caramelised Salted Almond & New Zealand Honey Ice Cream Sticks 3x90ml

£4.00

£4.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

(68 g / 90ml)
Energy
1042kJ
250kcal
13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1536 kJ/368 kcal

Vanilla dairy ice cream swirled with sauce with New Zealand honey (5.5%), covered with milk chocolate (31 %) and caramelised salted almond pieces (6.5%).Find out more at ra.orgWildarkWildark supporternuiiicecream.com
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, CocoaNuii® Reg. Trademark of Froneri International Ltd
Ice Cream AdventureGluten freeSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 270ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (13 %), Cocoa Butter¹, Glucose Syrup, Blanched Almond Pieces (4.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter Oil (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Mass¹, Water, New Zealand Honey (1 %), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya), E476), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Modified Starch, Salt (0.1%), Flavourings, Colour (Plain Caramel), Ground Vanilla Pods, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May contain: Peanuts, other Nuts and Egg.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 portions

Net Contents

204g ℮

