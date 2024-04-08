Tesco 6 Unicorn Cupcakes

One sprinkle cupcake,One unicorn cupcake Energy 1010kJ 241kcal 936kJ 224kcal 11% of the reference intake Fat 12.7g 11.8g high 17% of the reference intake Saturates 3.3g 3.1g high 16% of the reference intake Sugars 23.9g 21.7g high 24% of the reference intake Salt 0.07g 0.06g low 1% of the reference intake

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pink Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (21%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Beetroot Red), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Lilac Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (21%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Beetroot Red), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Concentrate], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins), Fructose, Dextrose, Carrot Concentrate. , INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (39%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Glucose Syrup, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Trehalose, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Spirulina Concentrate. Trehalose is a source of glucose.

Allergy Information

May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings