New
Tesco 6 Unicorn Cupcakes

Tesco 6 Unicorn Cupcakes

£4.00

£0.67/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One sprinkle cupcake (52g)
Energy
1010kJ
241kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
12.7g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.9g

high

27%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1943kJ / 464kcal

3 Vanilla flavour sponges with pink and lilac coloured vanilla flavour frosting, finished with sugar decorations. 3 Vanilla flavour sponges with vanilla flavour frosting and a unicorn sugar decoration.
6 vanilla flavour sponge cupcakes, hand decorated with a mix of colourful frosting and topped with edible Unicorn decorationsHand decorated Vanilla flavour sponges with edible unicorn decorations

Allergy Information

May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

One sprinkle cupcake,One unicorn cupcake
Energy
1010kJ
241kcal
936kJ
224kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12.7g
11.8g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g
3.1g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.9g
21.7g

high

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1943kJ / 464kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pink Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (21%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Beetroot Red), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Lilac Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (21%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Beetroot Red), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Concentrate], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins), Fructose, Dextrose, Carrot Concentrate.

,

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (39%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Glucose Syrup, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Trehalose, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Colours (Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Spirulina Concentrate. 

Trehalose is a source of glucose.

Allergy Information

May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sprinkle cupcakePer 100gOne unicorn cupcake
Energy1943kJ / 464kcal1010kJ / 241kcal1950kJ / 466kcal936kJ / 224kcal
Fat24.4g12.7g24.5g11.8g
Saturates6.4g3.3g6.5g3.1g
Carbohydrate58.6g30.5g58.8g28.2g
Sugars46.0g23.9g45.2g21.7g
Fibre0.5g0.3g0.5g0.2g
Protein2.4g1.2g2.3g1.1g
Salt0.13g0.07g0.12g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

