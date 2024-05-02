We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Wensleydale With Mango and Ginger 250g

Tesco Wensleydale With Mango and Ginger 250g

£5.00

£20.00/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g
Energy
453kJ
109kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.5g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1509kJ / 362kcal

Wensleydale cheese blended with sweetened dried mango, diced crystallised ginger with mango and passion fruit coulis in the centre and topped with mango powder.
HIDDEN CENTRE with sweet mango & passion fruit sauce
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sweetened Dried Mango (15%) [Mango, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Diced Crystallised Ginger (9%) [Ginger, Sugar], Mango and Passion Fruit Coulis (5%) [Sugar, Mango Juice from Concentrate, Diced Mango, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Passion Fruit Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin)], Fructose, Mango Powder [Mango Purée, Sugar, Corn Starch], Butteroil (Milk).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

Preparation and Usage

Remove from the fridge 1 hour before consumption to enjoy fully.

