Pringles Hot Mexican Chilli & Lime Flavour Crisps 160g

Chilli and Lime Flavour Savoury Snack.

A twist on a classic snack, Pringles Hot Mexican Chilli and Lime flavour are a perfect way to spice up your snack. Pringles Hot Mexican Chilli and Lime flavour sharing crisps give a bold kick to your favourite snack. These delectable sharing crisps are perfect for any party or get-together. Once you pop, enjoy an explosive experience with Pringles Hot flavour sharing crisps.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. TM, ®, © 2024 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.

- Pringles Hot Mexican Chilli and Lime flavour sharing crisps combines a powerful kick of chilli, tempered with the irresistible lime notes to deliver an adventurous and tasty combination ideal for every occasion! - These Hot flavour sharing crisps are a great way to spice up your classic snacking experience. - Spice up your snack time with Pringles Hot Mexican Chilli and Lime flavour sharing crisps, perfect for parties, get-togethers, and even a quick snack. - Snack now or later with the handy re-sealable tube. - Explore the spice with the whole line of Pringles flavour sharing crisps.

Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Sunflower Oil (Sunflower Oil), Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Rice Flour, Chilli & Lime Llavour Seasoning (Whey Permeate Powder (Milk), Spices (Smoked Paprika, Garlic, Onion, Cumin, Paprika, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper), Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Diacetate, Lactic Acid), Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoked Maltodextrin, Smoked Salt), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

May contain Soy.

Net Contents

160g ℮