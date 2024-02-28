We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tommee Tippee Silicone Manual Breast Pump

TOMMEE TIPPEE SILICONE MANUAL BREAST PUMP : Brighter futuresIs our plan to protect the planet. It means doing important things like removing all single-use plastic from our packaging.Here for youBreastfeeding may be the most natural thing in the world, but it's not always easy.At times, you need support that's simple and straightforward and for this, you can always count on us.Visit us online for ideas, advice and support on all things breastfeeding.
Self-sterilise in 4 minutes**Requires microwave.BPA free^^Bisphenol A free.: SimplicitySilent and cord-free, our soft silicone pump lets you express or catch let-down milk while your baby's on the other breast. The self-sterilising pump makes life a breeze - just add lid and water and place in micowave for 4 minutes!With a suction base for less spills. Perfect for mums at home or on the go.
: All IP rights held by Mayborn (UK) Limited and/or its affiliates.Tommee Tippee®, Made for Me, Brighter Futures™. Copyright© 2022.Materials listing: Silicone.
Simple and discreet for life on the goSave every drop catch let-down milkGentle suction for maximum comfort

Preparation and Usage

Important instructions are included inside. Please read and retain for future reference.

