Magnum Mini White Chocolate & White Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Sticks 6x55ml

Vanilla ice-cream coated with white chocolate (32%) and almonds (4.5%)

Here at Magnum, we believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost. Discover sweet, cracking white chocolate and velvety smooth vanilla ice cream that pleasure seekers will love to share, with 3 Magnum Mini White Chocolate and 3 Mini White Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Sticks in every pack of 6 – the perfect size for anytime indulgence. Flavoured with vanilla, each mini ice cream is coated in creamy white chocolate made with the highest-quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance. The Mini White Chocolate Almond ice creams are also coated with sustainably grown almonds for that extra crunch of flavour. Excellence is achieved when every detail matters. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with responsibly sourced ingredients. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find out more about Magnum’s sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts, from the delicious Magnum White Chocolate and Almond to the luxurious Magnum Double Raspberry and Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a moment of pleasure with a Magnum Classic ice cream stick. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will you indulge in? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself and be #TrueToPleasure.

Magnum Mini White Chocolate & Mini White Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Sticks – experience the true pleasure and superior taste of velvety ice cream wrapped in Magnum white chocolate Smooth vanilla ice cream coated in sweet, cracking white chocolate, Magnum Mini ice cream sticks are made from the highest-quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision An indulgent sweet treat for pure pleasure seekers, striking the perfect balance between chocolate and ice cream in a mini size – for indulgence any time The chocolate used in this ice cream is made with the highest-quality, 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate lover For an extra satisfying bite, the Mini White Chocolate Almond ice cream is coated with carefully selected, sustainably sourced almonds; may contain other nuts Pack of 6 contains 3 Magnum Mini White Chocolate and 3 Magnum Mini White Chocolate Almond ice creams to be stored at -18°C – the perfect way to share the pleasure, any time

Pack size: 330ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, water, skimmed MILK powder, coconut fat, glucose syrup, butter oil (MILK), whole MILK powder, glucose-fructose syrup, whey solids (MILK), emulsifiers (E471, lecithins), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum, carrageenan), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, natural vanilla flavouring¹ (with MILK), natural vanilla flavouring, colour (carotenes). May contain almond and pistachio. Gluten Free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Produce of

Hungary

Net Contents

330 ℮