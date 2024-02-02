Badger Fursty Ferret Amber Ale 4x440ml

Beer

A morishly malty, amber ale. Dark crystal malt delivers a full bodied biscuity taste, rounded off with a subtle floral and lemon hop aroma. Ferret comes from the Latin word for 'little thief'. When they're about, you can be sure trouble's brewing. We still remember the night one such furry ne'er-do-well tiptoed into the thatched Gribble Inn and stole himself a taste of our tantalising tawny tipple, loved for its full bodied biscuity taste. Now then, what's Latin for 'little thief with great taste in beer?' 2021 World Beer Awards - Bronze UK Winner (Pale Beer)

A Badger beer is more than just a beer. It’s rich in history. Deep in character. Full of expertise. Crafted with the finest ingredients. And passionately made in our independent, family-owned brewery. Each one is inspired by the beautiful county we call home - Dorset. Be it a mythical legend, a colourful tale or the stunning countryside that surrounds our riverside brewery. And although a couple of our tales are mythical, you can always rely on every Badger beer to be distinctive, unique and packed with flavour. Seven generations and nearly two-and-a-half centuries later, we’re still independent and brewing the finest, characterful beers.

A morishly malty, amber ale. Full bodied biscuity taste, rounded off with a subtle floral and lemon hop aroma. Passionately Independent. Naturally Characterful.

Pack size: 1760ML

Allergy Information

Contains Malted Barley, May contain Wheat

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Preparation and Usage