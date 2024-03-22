Cornetto Soft Caramel Stracciatella Ice Cream Cones 4x140ml

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate pieces (1.5%) and vanilla ice cream in a cocoa wafer cone (17%) with chocolate flavour coating (8%), caramel sauce (8.5%), and chocolate pieces (2%).

The Cornetto Soft Stracciatella & Caramel ice cream cone features a softer, smoother version of Cornetto ice cream topped with irresistible caramel sauce in a cocoa wafer cone lined with a layer of crunchily delicious chocolate. These tasty frozen desserts make the perfect treat to share with your friends and family! For over 50 years we’ve been perfecting our Cornetto recipe, making sure the taste of every Cornetto ice cream is better than the last, taking your taste buds on a delicious journey with a chocolate ice cream encounter that sparks delight with every bite – from the tasty caramel and chocolate topping, through the smooth vanilla ice cream and the caramel core, down to the cocoa wafer cone, and of course ending with the legendary chocolatey tip. Where did the story between Cornetto ice cream all begin? An Italian ice cream manufacturer from Naples was passionate about ice cream, loving creamy texture, delicious flavours and quality ingredients. One day, they found a way to spread their passion for ice cream to everyone, creating a formula that could not fail. From this breakthrough, we have the Cornetto we know and love today. Each pack contains four tasty ice cream cones that, whether enjoyed as a snack or a dessert, are guaranteed to be a favourite with family and friends. Why not try our other tasty soft flavours including delicious Cookie & Chocolate or Strawberry. Or try our classic Cornetto's in Mint, Strawberry or Vanilla? Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and let us know your favourite flavour!

Cornetto Soft Stracciatella & Caramel is a softer, smoother version of Cornetto ice cream topped with a delicious caramel sauce in a cocoa wafer cone Crispy baked cocoa wafer coated from top to bottom with a chocolatey layer, wrapped around creamy vanilla ice cream, with crunchy chocolate pieces and a delightfully rich caramel core What's sweeter than anticipation? Look forward to Cornetto's legendary chocolatey tip at the base of every Soft ice cream cone – double the enjoyment with every mouth-watering bite! When creamy meets crunchy, the fun sparks – you just can’t beat the irresistibly tasty combo of smooth ice cream, a crunchy cone, and a deliciously chocolatey tip Our soft Stracciatella & Caramel flavour ice cream dessert comes in a pack of 4, perfect for a delicious snack or as a dessert Cornetto is all about bringing people together, and these ice cream cones are the perfect treat to share with family and friends, old and new, at any time of the year

Pack size: 560ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, coconut fat, WHEAT flour, glucose-fructose syrup, dextrose, fructose, soluble fibre (corn), sunflower oil, cocoa mass, caramelised sugar syrup (1.5%), fat-reduced cocoa powder, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, cocoa powder, emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, lecithins, ammonium phosphatides), potato starch, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum), cocoa butter, salt, natural vanilla flavouring1, butter oil (MILK), flavouring. May contain hazelnut, pistachio nut and soy. 1Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Wheat May Contain: Hazelnuts, Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Soya

Produce of

Hungary

Net Contents

560 ℮