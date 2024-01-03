Garnier Hand Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Hand Cream 75ml

GARNIER INT 7 DAY SHEA BUTTER HAND CREAM 75ML

Garnier Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Hand Cream has been developed to restore dry and chapped hands. This ultra-hydrating formula keeps hands hydrated even after washing. Enriched with shea butter, harvested from the shea tree of West Africa, and a fragment of probiotic inspired by actives found in yoghurts. This super hydrating hand cream helps to reinforce skin's natural protective barrier to maintain hydration levels in skin. It is rich in essential nutrients known to build skin lipids, helping to replenish and soften extra dry skin. Garnier's restoring hand cream is fast-absorbing, non-greasy and non-sticky. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard.

Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Myristyl Myristate, Benzoic Acid, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Caprylyl Glycol, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Sodium Polyacrylate, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage