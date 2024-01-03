We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Garnier Hand Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Hand Cream 75ml
image 1 of Garnier Hand Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Hand Cream 75mlimage 2 of Garnier Hand Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Hand Cream 75mlimage 3 of Garnier Hand Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Hand Cream 75mlimage 4 of Garnier Hand Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Hand Cream 75ml

Garnier Hand Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Hand Cream 75ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£4.00/100ml

GARNIER INT 7 DAY SHEA BUTTER HAND CREAM 75ML
Garnier Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Hand Cream has been developed to restore dry and chapped hands. This ultra-hydrating formula keeps hands hydrated even after washing. Enriched with shea butter, harvested from the shea tree of West Africa, and a fragment of probiotic inspired by actives found in yoghurts. This super hydrating hand cream helps to reinforce skin's natural protective barrier to maintain hydration levels in skin. It is rich in essential nutrients known to build skin lipids, helping to replenish and soften extra dry skin. Garnier's restoring hand cream is fast-absorbing, non-greasy and non-sticky. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard.
Garnier Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Hand Cream has been developed to restore dry and chapped hands. This ultra-hydrating formula, enriched with shea butter, helps to reinforce skin's natural protective barrier to maintain hydration levels in skin. It is rich in essential nutrients known to build skin lipids, helping to replenish and soften extra dry skin. Hands stay hydrated even after washing.
Ultra HydratingGarnier Intensive 7 Days Shea Butter Hand Cream hydrates skin and leaves it feeling soft and soothedDeveloped by Garnier for dry and chapped skin, the formula keeps hands hydrated, even after washingEnriched with sustainably sourced shea butter, known for its soothing properties and ability to help keep very dry skin feeling softFormulated in a rich and nourishing texture that is fast-absorbing, non-greasy and non-stickyGarnier Shea Butter Hand Cream is dermatologically tested
Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Myristyl Myristate, Benzoic Acid, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Caprylyl Glycol, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Sodium Polyacrylate, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage

Massage a generous amount into dry hands.
View all Hand Cream

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here