Dr. Oetker Easter Pastel Pearls 33g

£2.50

£75.76/kg

Crispy Pearls with a Milk Chocolate (51%) and Sugar CoatingFind out more at ra.org
The Joy of EasterMaking Baking Fun Since 1891
Pack size: 33G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass*, Wheat Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Stabilisers (Gum Arabic, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soya)), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Rice Starch, Colours (Carotenes, Carmine), Colouring Food (Spirulina Extract), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Malt Flour, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Cocoa Solids 31% minimum, Milk Solids 18% minimum, *Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts (Almonds, Hazelnuts, Walnuts, Cashew, Pecan Nut, Brazil Nut, Pistachio Nut, Macadamia Nut). For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

33g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Get Baking!For best results, place on icing just before it sets or on ice cream and desserts just before serving.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

