Rekorderlig Peach - Raspberry Premium Fruit Cider Bottle 500ml

Rekorderlig Peach - Raspberry Premium Fruit Cider Bottle 500ml

4.9(28)
Write a review

£1.75

£3.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan

Rekorderlig Pear Cider with Peach & Raspberry flavouring.Visit REKORDERLIG.COM for refreshingly Swedish inspiration.For further information visit www.rekorderlig.com
Rekorderlig Peach Raspberry Cider is refreshing with the fresh, juicy taste of Peaches with a hint of Raspberry, made with pure Swedish spring water. It is best served cold over ice with a handful of raspberries. This pear cider brings together delicious fruity flavours.
Our cider was first created in 1999 with the purest spring water from Vimmerby, Sweden, where it is still made today by Abro Bryggeri. From its humble Swedish roots, Rekorderlig has retained its dependable honesty to become a much-loved, fourth generation family-brewed cider. Rekorderlig continues to excite consumers in new countries while strongly maintaining its proud Swedish heritage and identity that sets it apart from others. Enjoyed by those who yearn for something refreshingly different, join Rekorderlig on a journey of exploration, innovation and invigoration.Rekorderlig is a registered trade mark of Abro Bryggeri.
Rekorderlig is a registered trade mark of Åbro Bryggeri.
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Pear Juice (From Concentrate), Apple Juice (From Concentrate), Sugar, Peach and Raspberry Flavouring, Natural Flavourings (Concentrate from Carrot and Grape Juice), Colour: Caustic Sulphite Caramel, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Produce of

Made from pure Swedish spring water

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Lower age limit

18 Years

View all Cider

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here