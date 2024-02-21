We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Nescafe Latte Coffee Sachets x8 144g

Nescafe Latte Coffee Sachets x8 144g

1(8)
Write a review

£2.10

£1.46/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each mug** contains
Energy
314kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.0g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 140kJ

Instant coffee beverageDiscover the full range of coffee specialities, inspired by coffee shop menus:Nescafé CappuccinoNescafé Caramel LatteNescafé Double Choc Mocha
Every cup you drink can help make a differenceThis Nescafé Latte is made using 100% responsibly sourced coffee, supporting coffee farmers to improve their lands and livelihoods.
New look, new great taste.Together with expertly roasted coffee, the naturally sourced✝ ingredients give this Latte a perfectly balanced, refined taste; topped with a thick long-lasting silky froth.Our delicious frothy coffee is made using carefully selected coffee and fresh milk for you to enjoy.Experience this irresistibly indulgent Nescafé!
® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Good food, Good life™
75 Calories Per MugLow Fat when PreparedNo Artificial FlavoursSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 144G
Low fat

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup†, Skimmed Milk Powder† (26%), Sugar†, Coconut Oil, Instant Coffee† (8%), Lactose† (Milk), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid), Salt†, Natural Flavourings†

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Net Contents

8 x 18g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to makeAn irresistibly frothy moment1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.2. Pour in 200ml of hot (not boiling) water and stir thoroughly3. Perfection takes time; wait 20 seconds and stir again.4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!ImportantDissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.

Additives

Free From Artificial Flavours

View all Cappuccino, Latte & Mocha

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here