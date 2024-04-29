We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco 6 Safari Cupcakes

Tesco 6 Safari Cupcakes

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£0.67/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One safari cupcake (52g)
Energy
968kJ
231kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11.7g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.5g

high

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1861kJ / 445kcal

3 Chocolate flavour sponges with green coloured vanilla flavour and chocolate flavoured frosting, finished with a monkey sugar decoration. 3 Chocolate flavour sponges with green coloured vanilla flavour and chocolate flavoured frosting, finished with sugar decorations.
6 Light and Fluffy Chocolate sponge cupcakes, decorated with swirls of green vanilla and chocolate flavour frosting, and edible decorations.With animal friends Chocolate sponge and frosting, topped with edible decorations

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

One safari cupcake,One safari cupcake
Energy
968kJ
231kcal
968kJ
231kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11.7g
11.7g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g
3.1g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.5g
21.5g

high

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1861kJ / 445kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (21%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (21%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Glucose Syrup, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina), Invert Sugar Syrup, Thickeners (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Palm Kernel Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red).

,

INGREDIENTS: Green Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (21%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (21%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Trehalose, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Flavouring, Colours (Riboflavin, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides). 

Trehalose is a source of glucose.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne safari cupcake (52g)Per 100gOne safari cupcake (52g)
Energy1861kJ / 445kcal968kJ / 231kcal1861kJ / 445kcal968kJ / 231kcal
Fat22.5g11.7g22.5g11.7g
Saturates6.1g3.1g6.1g3.1g
Carbohydrate56.5g29.4g56.5g29.4g
Sugars41.3g21.5g41.3g21.5g
Fibre1.2g0.6g1.2g0.6g
Protein3.3g1.7g3.3g1.7g
Salt0.09g0.05g0.09g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here