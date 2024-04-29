Tesco 6 Safari Cupcakes
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 968kJ
-
- 231kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.7g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.1g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 21.5g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (21%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (21%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Glucose Syrup, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina), Invert Sugar Syrup, Thickeners (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum), Maize Starch, Palm Kernel Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red).,
Trehalose is a source of glucose.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One safari cupcake
|Energy
|1861kJ / 445kcal
|968kJ / 231kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|11.7g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|56.5g
|29.4g
|Sugars
|41.3g
|21.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
