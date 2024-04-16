We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Cooked and Peeled Organic King Prawns 150g

£4.50

£3.00/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
252kJ
59kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.91g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 336kJ / 79kcal

Organic cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei).
Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.Ready to Eat From Organic Farms Plump, juicy warm water prawns, with a sweet and delicate flavour
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt**.  **Denotes non-organic ingredient.

Allergy Information

May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Not for EU
Made using prawns farmed in Honduras.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

