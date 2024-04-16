Tesco Cooked and Peeled Organic King Prawns 150g

Organic cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei).

Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. Ready to Eat From Organic Farms Plump, juicy warm water prawns, with a sweet and delicate flavour

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Organic King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt**. **Denotes non-organic ingredient.

Allergy Information

May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Not for EU

Made using prawns farmed in Honduras.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

150g e