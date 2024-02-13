Natvia Sweetener Stevia Synbiotics 250g

Tabletop granulated sweetener based on erythritol and steviol glycosides with bacillus subtilis 250g Bakes like sugar, Recipe ideas www.natvia.com Kosher Australia Pty. Ltd. - www.kosher.org.au

†HI = Heat Inactivated Support your gut as you sweeten your beverages or desserts with natvia gut activation synbiotic sweetener. With over 100 billion live organisms and 35 million hi† organisms per serve it couldn't be easier to support gut activation. I'm the 100% naturally* *Made with all natural ingredients that do not utilise any biotechnological or genetic modification (gm) of any ingredients in their production cycles. Sweet Just Like Sugar, but Never Bitter Naturally sweet - Almost zero calories - Made from natural sources - No carbs - Free from aspartame, sacchirin, sucralose and artificial colours or flavours Gut activation - Plant based actives to feed the good bugs in your gut - 100million live organisms and 35million hi† organisms per serve Crafted for Coffee Great for Baking - Great for hot and cold drinks - No bitter aftertaste Over 12.5 billion live organisms & 4.3 billion hi† organisms per canister

12.5 Billion Live Organisms 1 Calorie Per Serve Supports Gut Activation Great Sugar Replacement Perfect for Hot or Cold Beverages and Baking

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Sweeteners [Erythritol (99.4%), Organic Steviol Glycosides (0.6%)], Xylitol, Bacillus Subtilis

Number of uses

Servings per package: 125

Net Contents

250g

Preparation and Usage

Sugar = 16 Calories per 4 g teaspoon Equals Natvia = 1 Calories per 2/3 teaspoon

