New
Sourz Blackcurrant 70cl

£11.00

£15.71/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Liqueur
Sourz Blackcurrant balances deep hits of dark fruits with hints of sweet and sour. Something to celebrate? Whether its a birthday, graduation or simply to raise a toast, Sourz Blackcurrant is perfect on its own, or with lemonade and prosecco to amp up the fruity flavour. It comes in a colourful glow-in-the-dark bottle, perfect for adding an eye-catching touch to your home bar. Sourz first entered the UK party scene in 1999 and is now one of Britain's best-known liqueurs.Try it in a Spritz!Recipe:Ingredients:50ml Blackcurrant Sourz100ml Prosecco50ml LemonadeMethod:Add all the ingredients in order to an ice filled glass.Garnish with Blackcurrants.
Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Produce of

Product of Spain

Net Contents

70ml

Lower age limit

18 Years

