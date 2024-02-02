Sourz Blackcurrant 70cl

10.5 UK Units per bottle 0.4 UK Units Per 25ml Serving Know Your Limits The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 114 units per week Please Enjoy Responsibly drinkaware.co.uk

10.5 UK Units per bottle 0.4 UK Units Per 25ml Serving Know Your Limits The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 114 units per week Please Enjoy Responsibly drinkaware.co.uk

Add all the ingredients in order to an ice filled glass.

Sourz Blackcurrant balances deep hits of dark fruits with hints of sweet and sour. Something to celebrate? Whether its a birthday, graduation or simply to raise a toast, Sourz Blackcurrant is perfect on its own, or with lemonade and prosecco to amp up the fruity flavour. It comes in a colourful glow-in-the-dark bottle, perfect for adding an eye-catching touch to your home bar. Sourz first entered the UK party scene in 1999 and is now one of Britain's best-known liqueurs.

Sourz Blackcurrant balances deep hits of dark fruits with hints of sweet and sour. Something to celebrate? Whether its a birthday, graduation or simply to raise a toast, Sourz Blackcurrant is perfect on its own, or with lemonade and prosecco to amp up the fruity flavour. It comes in a colourful glow-in-the-dark bottle, perfect for adding an eye-catching touch to your home bar. Sourz first entered the UK party scene in 1999 and is now one of Britain's best-known liqueurs. Try it in a Spritz! Recipe: Ingredients: 50ml Blackcurrant Sourz 100ml Prosecco 50ml Lemonade Method: Add all the ingredients in order to an ice filled glass. Garnish with Blackcurrants.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024