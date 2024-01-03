We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

NIVEA MEN FEELING SMOOTH SHAVE & SHOWER KIT

NIVEA MEN FEELING SMOOTH SHAVE & SHWR KIT Our Nivea gift packaging is...100% plastic freeMade from FSC Cardboard onlyPrinted using Mineral Oil free inkswww.nivea.co.uk/sustainabilityPlease be water conscious when using our products
Ensure a smooth start to your day with this NIVEA MEN Smooth Skin shaving kit for sensitive skin. Instant protection for sensitive skin with the added benefit of protecting against the five signs of skin irritation. The full gift set includes: Our NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shower Gel 250ml, the mild foam with Bamboo extracts cares and respects the needs of sensitive skin. Our NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shaving Foam 200ml, enriched with Chamomile and Witch Hazel to soothe and calm irritated skin, allowing you to shave closely without worrying about skin irritation. Our NIVEA MEN Sensitive Post Shave Balm 100ml is fast absorbing, has 0% alcohol and helps prevent that burning feeling after shaving.
Nivea® Men Sensitive Shower Gel and Nivea Men Sensitive Post Shave BalmDurability After Opening - Months12Nivea Men Sensitive Shaving FoamUKCAIndividual products may vary visually from image shown.Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
Suitable for all skin typesVegan FriendlyContains full size productsTamper Proof

Ingredients

Nivea® Men Sensitive Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Glycerin, Bambusa Vulgaris Shoot Extract, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Laureth-4, Tocopherol, Propylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Nivea Men Sensitive Shaving Foam: Aqua, Isobutane, Triethanolamine, Laureth-23, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Peg-7M, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Butane, Propane, Silica, BHT, Methylparaben, Piroctone Olamine, Parfum, Nivea Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm: Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Tapioca Starch, Triceteareth-4 Phosphate, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Caprylic / Capric Triglyceride, Phenoxyethanol, Piroctone Olamine, Parfum

Preparation and Usage

Please always check the packaging of the products inside.

