Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks 6x100ml

Vanilla ice cream coated with milk chocolate (30%) and almonds (4.5%).

Discover Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks: velvety smooth vanilla ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum chocolate and topped with crunchy roasted almonds – a unique kind of pleasure that connects you with your playful side. With an indulgent, superior taste and quality ingredients, this frozen dessert invites you to let go and savour layers of decadent pleasure with every bite. The crunch of sustainably grown almonds, the premium cracking Magnum milk chocolate coating and its silky smooth vanilla ice cream interior work in harmony to give you the perfect balance of taste and texture. Excellence is achieved when every detail matters. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with responsibly sourced ingredients. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find out more about Magnum’s sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts, from the delicious Magnum Classic and White Chocolate to the luxurious Magnum Double Raspberry and Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a moment of pleasure any time with a Magnum Mini mint ice cream stick. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will you indulge in? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself and be #TrueToPleasure.

Pack size: 600ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, glucose syrup, coconut fat, skimmed MILK powder, ALMONDS, butter oil (MILK), fructose, cocoa mass¹, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, emulsifiers (E471, lecithins), stabilisers (guar gum, tara gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), whey solids (MILK), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, natural vanilla flavouring¹ (with MILK), natural vanilla flavouring, colour (carotenes). May contain other nuts. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Contains: Almonds, Milk May Contain: Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Queensland Nut, Walnuts

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

600 ℮