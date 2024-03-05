We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO FIRE PIT 8 MINT LAMB KOFTAS 320G

TESCO FIRE PIT 8 MINT LAMB KOFTAS 320G

£3.50

£10.94/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One kofta
Energy
295kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ / 244kcal

Minced lamb with added water and mint seasoning.
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (77%), Water, Onion, Pea Starch, Sugar, Pea Fibre, Rice Flour, Salt, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate), Mint, Onion Powder, Paprika, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Flavouring.

Produce of

Made using EU and non-EU lamb.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

320g e

