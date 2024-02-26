Lansinoh Organic Pre-Birth Preparation Oil 50ml

LANSINOH ORG PRE-BIRTH PREPTN OIL 50ML

BIRTH ESSENTIALS: Lansinoh’s perineal oil nourishes and conditions the skin of the perineum through perineal massage, proven to help prevent tearing during childbirth. With a blend of 100% natural ingredients, this peri oil has been designed specifically to be used to massage the perineum from 34 weeks of pregnancy - conditioning and nourishing the skin, as well as promoting skin elasticity, in turn reducing the chance of tearing during birth. HOW TO USE: Before you start, ensure your hands are clean and nails are clean and short. Then make yourself comfortable with one leg raised on a stool, sitting, or lying down. Apply your perineal massage oil to your fingers and make small, circular movements on either side of your vulva, warming the tissue. Then place your thumb or finger about an inch into your vagina and gently stretch the tissue at the entrance, holding it between your thumb and index finger. Massage from the 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock position, then from the 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock position, focusing on the area at the entrance to the vagina, gently but firm enough to work into the tissue. Finish with gentle outwards stretches at the 5 o'clock and 7 o'clock positions, holding for 30-45 seconds. Lansinoh’s pre birth oil is especially effective when used alongside our other award-winning Birth Preparation & Recovery products. INGREDIENTS: Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil*, Tocopherol, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil*, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil*. *Organically grown ingredients of total: 99.6% Organic Ingredients, 100% Natural Ingredients SIZE: • 50ml Bottle

For nearly 40 years, new mothers have trusted Lansinoh to support and care for them while they enter the messy magic of motherhood. Born from one mother’s realisation that as they tirelessly care for their babies, parents often go without the support they need and deserve. That’s why Lansinoh proudly stands with mothers all over the world. The brand’s journey started (and continues) with the multi-award winning, healthcare professional recommended HPA Lanolin Nipple Cream. Today, it offers a comprehensive collection of solutions that help new parents navigate pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, and pumping.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C106718 Soil Association Organic - Cosmos Organic Lansinoh® is a registered trademark of Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. ©2022 Lansinoh Laboratories All rights reserved

• A unique blend of natural ingredients to help condition and nourish perineum skin • Promotes skin elasticity which in turn reduces the chance of tearing during birth • Perfect for perineal massage from 34 weeks of pregnancy • Clinically and gynecologically tested to be kind to sensitive skin • No scent, 100% natural ingredients, vegan formulation • Shortlisted in the Mother & Baby Awards 2023

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil*, Triticum Vulgare (Wheat) Germ Oil, Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot) Kernel Oil*, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil*, Tocopherol, *Organically Grown Ingredients of Total: 99% Organic, 100% Natural Origin

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage