image 1 of Tilda Grand Basmati Rice 1kg
image 1 of Tilda Grand Basmati Rice 1kgimage 2 of Tilda Grand Basmati Rice 1kg

Tilda Grand Basmati Rice 1kg

£5.00

£5.00/each

Per 50g dry rice serving

Per 50g dry rice serving
Energy
752kJ
177kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy dry/uncooked rice Per 100g

Extra Long Basmati RiceVisit Tilda.com to find out where our delicious basmati comes from and for recipe inspiration or contact us via feedback@tilda.com.For full recipes, visit tilda.com/recipes
Tilda Grand is perfect for those occasions when you want to impress your family and friends.We have selected rice which grows high up in the misty valleys of the Himalayas where the damper climate allows the grains to grow longer.These extra long grains will cook up as separate fluffy grains every time and are ideal for your one pot dishes like biryanis and Persian polos.Make all your occasions Grand.The Tilda® Basmati Promise:Naturally sun-kissed, matured grains for exceptional tasteBroken grains removed to ensure a light, fluffy textureEach batch is purity tested to remove inferior grainsWith half a century of expertise, we hand-select premium grains to make sure only the best rice is used in every Tilda pack. From the foothills of the Himalayas, our Tilda Grand Extra Long Basmati is known for its long separate fluffy grains that you'll adore from the very first taste. Ideal for one pot dishes like biryanis and polos.
Tilda® is a multicultural British brand that has been the go-to choice for rice aficionados for 50 years. Founded back in London in 1970, we introduced Pure Basmati to rice-loving communities from around the world, who were looking for aromatic Basmati that they couldn’t find in the UK at the time. Today we are proud to sit at the heart of many dinner tables with our wide, delicious range including many Tilda® dry rice varieties as well as Tilda® Microwave Rice, Tilda® Super Grains and Tilda® Kids. All Tilda products are made with carefully sourced, natural ingredients so they’re all nutritionally balanced and packed with natural goodness. By removing broken and inferior grains we make sure that our rice cooks up perfectly. Tilda® makes choosing the right rice for the right dish easy, allowing you to select the best grains so that you enjoy the most delicious flavour combinations as well as all of the authenticity of the original dish. So whether it’s a zingy Thai curry with a sticky fragrant Jasmine rice, a vibrant jambalaya with textured Long Grain adding bite or a delicious biriyani with slender, delicate Basmati – the rice you choose can really elevate your favourite dish. *Circana, Dry Rice Database, Value Sales, 52weeks to 12.08.23 All OutletsB Corp - Our ambition is to be one of the most trusted and responsible rice producers in the world. As a certified B Corporation, Tilda® believes in doing business that is good for people and the planet. We work closely with rice farmers, partnering to protect the environment and reduce the climate impacts of growing rice. We also support local communities through our long-standing partnership with The Felix Project and invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing to reduce the impacts of our products. Visit Tilda.com for more information about our B Corp certification and to view our annual Impact Report that provides transparency over our activities and progress.
Elegantly long, exquisitely fineGluten free
Pack size: 1KG

Ingredients

Extra Long Basmati Rice

Number of uses

This pack contains 20 x 50g portions

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

For every portion you only need 50g per portion given the additional length of rice.There are many different ways to cook rice - this one is really simple:1. Add 50g of Basmati per person to a large pan of boiling water.2. Cook on a medium heat for 10-12 minutes.3. Drain well, cover and let stand for 3 minutes then lightly fork through the grains and serve.

