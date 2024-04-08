We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest 2 Katsu Cod and King Prawn Melting Middle Fishcakes 290g

£3.00

£10.34/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One fishcake
Energy
1113kJ
265kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.16g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 767kJ / 183kcal

Pieces of cod (Gadus morhua), king prawn (Penaeus Vannamei) and potato with a katsu curry sauce in an nigella seed, parsley and rice crumb.
The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.orgPuffed Rice Crumb / Wild Caught Cod Filled with an aromatic Katsu sauce and coated in a chunky golden puffed rice breadcrumb.
Pack size: 290G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (22%), Katsu Sauce [Water, Coconut Extract, Single Cream (Milk), Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Fish Gelatine, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Lime Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Fenugreek Powder, White Pepper, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder], Prawn (Crustacean) (11%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Red Pepper, Potato, Rice Flour, Ginger, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Spring Onion, Coconut Extract, Durum Wheat Semolina, Shallot, Coriander, Red Chilli Purée, Wheat Starch, Nigella Seed, Salt, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cider Vinegar, Cumin, Sugar, Dextrose Monohydrate, Bamboo Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast Extract Paste, Colour (Paprika Extract), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using cod caught in NE Atlantic - Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea and Iceland using gillnets and similar nets, hooks and lines, seines and trawls and prawns farmed in Indonesia.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

290g e

