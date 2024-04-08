Tesco Finest 2 Katsu Cod and King Prawn Melting Middle Fishcakes 290g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1113kJ
-
- 265kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.2g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.16g
- 19%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (22%), Katsu Sauce [Water, Coconut Extract, Single Cream (Milk), Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Fish Gelatine, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Concentrated Lime Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Fenugreek Powder, White Pepper, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder], Prawn (Crustacean) (11%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Red Pepper, Potato, Rice Flour, Ginger, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Spring Onion, Coconut Extract, Durum Wheat Semolina, Shallot, Coriander, Red Chilli Purée, Wheat Starch, Nigella Seed, Salt, Parsley, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cider Vinegar, Cumin, Sugar, Dextrose Monohydrate, Bamboo Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast Extract Paste, Colour (Paprika Extract), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
Legal information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One fishcake (145g)
|Energy
|767kJ / 183kcal
|1113kJ / 265kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|10.2g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|24.8g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.0g
|Protein
|12.1g
|17.6g
|Salt
|0.80g
|1.16g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Return to
