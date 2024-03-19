Haagen-Dazs Bites Salted Caramel Ice Cream 8x16ml

Salted caramel (4.8%) dairy ice cream and sauce (8%) with caramel, with a caramel white chocolate (32%) and roasted almond pieces coating.

Salted caramel (4.8%) dairy ice cream and sauce (8%) with caramel, with a caramel white chocolate (32%) and roasted almond pieces coating. Our new salted caramel ice cream Bites are carefully crafted for an elevated moment of indulgence. A unique combination of salted caramel ice cream, an indulgent sauce centre, coated by caramel white chocolate and roasted almond pieces. Each Bite is made to savour and share with your loved ones. Making it the ultimate bite sized, sharing experience for celebrations, parties and hosting occasions. Häagen-Dazs Bites – there to share. To create our luxury and creamy signature scoops, we use our unique blending technique to combine four simple and classic ingredients: fresh cream, milk, eggs, and sugar. Why not try our other frozen desserts; Salted Caramel Ice Cream Stick Bars, Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream for a chocolatey twist or Gelato Caramel Swirl Ice Cream for a low-calorie alternative. Can’t decide? Try our Fruit Collection Minicup Multipack for a selection of flavours. Häagen-Dazs have been making luxury ice cream like no other since 1960. Our founder, Reuben Mattus’ vision was to make the most extraordinary ice cream the world has ever tasted, a spoonful of luxury to escape the everyday. And to get there he only used the highest quality, carefully selected ingredients. As Reuben said, ‘If you’re like everyone else, you’re lost’. So we make an ice cream like no other – the best that best can be. Häagen-Dazs ice cream is made with real cream, no artificial flavours or colours and no sweeteners. Häagen-Dazs ice cream is suitable for vegetarians and is Halal and Kosher. Häagen-Dazs is gluten-free. The box, insert and tray are recyclable. Product contains nuts and may contain peanuts and other tree nuts. Pack Size: 8x15g

Bites to share With Roasted Almond Pieces Better if you wait 5-10 mins Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 128ML

Ingredients

Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Fresh Cream (17.5%), Water, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Vegetable Oils in varying proportion (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Roasted Almond Pieces (3.2%), Egg Yolk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Butter, Caramelised Sugar, Milkfat, Emulsifiers (Lecithins (Soy)), Butter, Citrus Fibre, Salt, Coconut Oil, Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and other Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made for General Mills International Sàrl, Switzerland

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

120g ℮