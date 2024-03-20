Natvia Sweetener 350g

Tabletop granulated sweetener based on erythritol and steviol glycosides 350g Perfect for hot or cold beverages and baking get loads of sugar-free recipe ideas at natvia.com For recipe ideas visit natvia.com

Got a sweet tooth that just won't quit? Well, so do we! So we came up with Natvia. It's calorie free and fructose free perfect to sweeten your hot or cold beverages and even to use for baking. I'm the 100% naturally* sourced sweetener *Made with all natural ingredients that do not utilise any Biotechnological or Genetic Modification (GM) of any Ingredients in their production cycles. Sweet Just Like Sugar, but Never Bitter Naturally sweet.. - Zero calories per serve! - Fructose free - Made from natural sources Absolutely... nothing artificial Free from aspartame, saccharin, sucralose and artificial colours or flavours. Plant based Keto friendly Crafted for coffee and baking - Preferred choice of all good baristas - No bitter aftertaste

Zero calories per serve All purpose Kosher - Pareve

Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Sweetener (Erythritol [99.4%], Organic Steviol Glycosides, LETIS4004/2023-01 [0.6%])

Number of uses

Servings per packaging: 175

Net Contents

350g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Sugar = 16 Calories per 4 g teaspoon Equals Natvia = Zero Calories per 2/3 teaspoon

