Natvia Sweetener 350g

Tabletop granulated sweetener based on erythritol and steviol glycosides 350gPerfect for hot or cold beverages and baking get loads of sugar-free recipe ideas at natvia.comFor recipe ideas visit natvia.com
Got a sweet tooth that just won't quit? Well, so do we! So we came up with Natvia. It's calorie free and fructose free perfect to sweeten your hot or cold beverages and even to use for baking.I'm the 100% naturally* sourced sweetener*Made with all natural ingredients that do not utilise any Biotechnological or Genetic Modification (GM) of any Ingredients in their production cycles.Sweet Just Like Sugar, but Never BitterNaturally sweet..- Zero calories per serve!- Fructose free- Made from natural sourcesAbsolutely... nothing artificialFree from aspartame, saccharin, sucralose and artificial colours or flavours.Plant basedKeto friendlyCrafted for coffee and baking- Preferred choice of all good baristas- No bitter aftertaste
Zero calories per serveAll purposeKosher - Pareve
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Sweetener (Erythritol [99.4%], Organic Steviol Glycosides, LETIS4004/2023-01 [0.6%])

Number of uses

Servings per packaging: 175

Net Contents

350g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Sugar = 16 Calories per 4 g teaspoon Equals Natvia = Zero Calories per 2/3 teaspoon

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

