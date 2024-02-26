Lansinoh Organic Post-Birth Relief Spray 100ml

LANSINOH ORG POST-BIRTH SPRAY 100ML

Lansinoh’s Organic Post-Birth Relief Spray is blended from a unique mix of herbal ingredients including Aloe Vera, Chamomile and Cucumber to provide soothing relief to the perineal area following birth. Clinically tested to help soothe and relieve discomfort during post-birth recovery, this unique postpartum spray is gynecologically tested to be suitable and kind to sensitive skin. HOW TO USE: Mist over the perineal area whenever you are feeling discomfort, or on to your Maternity Pad for soothing relief. Use as soon as required following birth and reapply as often as you feel necessary. Can be stored in fridge for extra cooling effect. Lansinoh’s postpartum relief spray is especially effective when used alongside their other award-winning Birth Preparation & Recovery Range. INGREDIENTS: Postpartum spray ingredients: Aqua (Water), Heptyl Glucoside, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract*, Pentylene Glycol, Glycerin, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Leaf Water*, Potassium Sorbate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder*, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil*, Aesculus Hippocastanum (Horse Chestnut) Seed Extract*, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract*, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract*, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract*, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Citric Acid, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil*, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Limonene. *Organically grown ingredients of total: 23% Organic Ingredients, 99% Natural Ingredients. SIZE: 100ml Bottle

For nearly 40 years, new mothers have trusted Lansinoh to support and care for them while they enter the messy magic of motherhood. Born from one mother’s realisation that as they tirelessly care for their babies, parents often go without the support they need and deserve. That’s why Lansinoh proudly stands with mothers all over the world. The brand’s journey started (and continues) with the multi-award winning, healthcare professional recommended HPA Lanolin Nipple Cream. Today, it offers a comprehensive collection of solutions that help new parents navigate pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, and pumping.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C106718, www.fsc.org Soil Association Organic - Cosmos Organic Lansinoh® is a registered trademark of Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. © 2022 Lansinoh Laboratories All Rights Reserved.

• A unique blend of herbal ingredients known to soothe and calm skin. • Clinically and gynecologically tested to be kind to sensitive skin (99% natural formation). • 360° sprayer allows gentle and easy hands-free application from any angle. • Use as soon as required following birth and store into the fridge for extra cooling effect. • Spray onto Maternity Pad for soothing relief. • Won Bronze for Best Birth Product at Made for Mums Awards 2023.

Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Preparation and Usage