Ben & Jerry's Cookies On Cookie Dough Non Dairy Ice Cream Tub 465ml

4.8(20)
£5.20

£1.12/100ml

Non-dairy caramel ice cream with cookie swirls (6.5%), cookie dough (8.5%) and chocolatey chunks (5%).
Ben & Jerry's Cookies on Cookie Dough Non-Dairy ice cream tub features caramel non-dairy ice cream with a cookie swirl, cookie dough, and chocolatey chunks. Cookie and dough lovers, this flavour is where you find your vegan euphoria! And even more exciting...Cookies on Cookie Dough is made with our new oat-based recipe. It's our best non-dairy recipe yet ...that’s TOATlly smooth and indulgent.It’s so difficult to choose between cookies and cookie dough. Cookies are crunchy, satisfying, and fondly remind you of sneaking one or two out of the cookie jar as a kid. But cookie dough is a whole other world of delicious: gooey, soft, and bursting with sweetness, it’s a cookie’s rebellious sibling, ready to convert every willing cookie lover.With Cookies On Cookie Dough Non-Dairy vegan ice cream, there’s no need to choose between them. And what a relief because we’re really bad at choosing between desserts. (Ever wondered why we put so many chunks and swirls in our ice cream flavours? It’s because we just can’t bear to choose between them.) With caramel non-dairy ice cream and chocolatey chunks in the mix, this frozen dessert has more cookie deliciousness than you can shake your spoon at. It’s packed to the lid with euphoria and all 100% vegan!Cookies On Cookie Dough Non-Dairy ice cream dessert is made with Fairtrade Certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla and comes in responsibly sourced packaging so you can feel extra good about every scoop.
Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Cookies on Cookie Dough Ice Cream 465mlThis vegan ice cream contains Caramel Non-Dairy Ice Cream with a Cookie Swirl, Cookie Dough & Chocolatey ChunksBen & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alikeThis frozen dessert includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanillaThis vegan ice cream dessert is Kosher, Halal & Vegan certifiedThis Ben & Jerry’s ice cream tub uses responsibly sourced packaging
Pack size: 465ML

Ingredients

Water, sugar, glucose syrup, oat syrup (water, OATS (3%)), coconut fat, flours (WHEAT, whole WHEAT), vegetable oils (fully refined soybean, rapeseed), brown sugar, corn starch, fat-reduced cocoa powder, pea protein, fava bean protein, cocoa mass, cocoa butter, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), salt, emulsifiers (lecithins (contain SOY)), vanilla extract, molasses, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate). > Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Total 21%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing

Allergy Information

Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Oats, Soya, Wheat

Produce of

Netherlands

Net Contents

465 ℮

