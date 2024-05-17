New
GRENADE FAN FAVOURITES SELECTION BOX WITH OREO 60G x 10

£21.50

£3.58/100g

Cocoa Flavoured Protein Bar in Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners and Biscuit Pieces (5%). Cocoa Flavoured Protein Bar with Biscuit Pieces (4.5%) and Sweeteners, in White Chocolate with Sweetener (21%). Salted Caramel Flavour Protein Bar with Chocolate Chips in Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners. Cookie Flavour Protein Bar in White Chocolate with Sweeteners. Cookie Dough Flavour Protein Bar with Chocolate Chips in Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners.Even more flavours at GRENADE.COMInformed SportWe test, you trustBanned substance tested every batch
Grenade® is a Registered Trademark
Pack size: 600G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts, SesameContains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

10 x 60g

Lower age limit

14 Years

Ingredients

Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein Isolate (Milk)), Sweeteners: Maltitol, Sucralose, Bovine Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant: Glycerol, Water, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (3%), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Bulking Agent: Polydextrose, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Sea Salt, Raising Agents: Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide, Flavourings

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, at a temperature range of 15°C to 22°C, away from direct sunlight, extremes of heat change, odour & humidity.For best before end see reverse of individual bar.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ1616
Energy Kcal387
Fat17g
of which saturates9.6g
Carbohydrate33g
of which sugars2.1g
of which polyols29g
Fibre1.5g
Protein34g
Salt0.64g

