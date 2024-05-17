GRENADE FAN FAVOURITES SELECTION BOX WITH OREO 60G x 10

Cocoa Flavoured Protein Bar in Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners and Biscuit Pieces (5%). Cocoa Flavoured Protein Bar with Biscuit Pieces (4.5%) and Sweeteners, in White Chocolate with Sweetener (21%). Salted Caramel Flavour Protein Bar with Chocolate Chips in Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners. Cookie Flavour Protein Bar in White Chocolate with Sweeteners. Cookie Dough Flavour Protein Bar with Chocolate Chips in Milk Chocolate with Sweeteners. Even more flavours at GRENADE.COM Informed Sport We test, you trust Banned substance tested every batch

Grenade® is a Registered Trademark

Pack size: 600G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

10 x 60g

Lower age limit

14 Years