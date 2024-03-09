We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Lemon Soft Drink 150ml

£0.60

£0.40/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Sparkling Low Calorie Lemon Flavour Soft Drink with Plant Extracts with Sweeteners.e loved Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar Lemon is our sugar free cola, that looks and tastes like Coca‑Cola Original Taste, but without the sugar and with a lemon flavour. Zero Calories, Zero Sugar. This all-time classic & deliciously cooling soft drink with a twist of lemon is designed to quench your thirst with a crisp and sweet flavour. Coke Zero Sugar Lemon perfect with meals, made for sharing, at home and away, while having a picnic, a BBQ, watching the game or any other occasion. Delicious and refreshing, serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment. Also available in Cherry, Vanilla and Zero Caffeine. Please recycle.
Coca-Cola is the iconic sparkling soft drink, created in 1886 in Atlanta, Georgia, by Dr. John S. Pemberton. Coke was first offered as a fountain beverage at Jacob's Pharmacy by mixing Coca-Cola syrup with carbonated water, the fabled secret formula for Coca-Cola. Over the years, this truly legendary carbonated soft drink gained a massive cult following. Coca-Cola is famous not only for its great taste but for the feeling it delivers. Every sip of this legendary bubbly cola is a reminder of happy times. Now, its popularity has made it truly universal. Today, you can find Coca-Cola - the carbonated fizzy cola drink full of invigorating and refreshing flavours - in virtually every part of the world.
No SugarSuitable for VegansSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 150ML
No CaloriesZero Sugar

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Natural Flavourings, Caffeine Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage

Serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment.Best served chilled.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

