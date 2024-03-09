Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Lemon Soft Drink 150ml

Sparkling Low Calorie Lemon Flavour Soft Drink with Plant Extracts with Sweeteners. e loved Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar Lemon is our sugar free cola, that looks and tastes like Coca‑Cola Original Taste, but without the sugar and with a lemon flavour. Zero Calories, Zero Sugar. This all-time classic & deliciously cooling soft drink with a twist of lemon is designed to quench your thirst with a crisp and sweet flavour. Coke Zero Sugar Lemon perfect with meals, made for sharing, at home and away, while having a picnic, a BBQ, watching the game or any other occasion. Delicious and refreshing, serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment. Also available in Cherry, Vanilla and Zero Caffeine. Please recycle.

Coca-Cola is the iconic sparkling soft drink, created in 1886 in Atlanta, Georgia, by Dr. John S. Pemberton. Coke was first offered as a fountain beverage at Jacob's Pharmacy by mixing Coca-Cola syrup with carbonated water, the fabled secret formula for Coca-Cola. Over the years, this truly legendary carbonated soft drink gained a massive cult following. Coca-Cola is famous not only for its great taste but for the feeling it delivers. Every sip of this legendary bubbly cola is a reminder of happy times. Now, its popularity has made it truly universal. Today, you can find Coca-Cola - the carbonated fizzy cola drink full of invigorating and refreshing flavours - in virtually every part of the world.

No Sugar Suitable for Vegans Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 150ML

No Calories Zero Sugar

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Natural Flavourings, Caffeine Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage

Serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment. Best served chilled.

