We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Meridian Lightly Salted Crunchy Peanut Butter 280g

Meridian Lightly Salted Crunchy Peanut Butter 280g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.80

£1.00/100g

Vegan

Roasted peanut butter with a pinch of sea salt
30% Less salt on average compared to similar UK salted peanut butters on the market
At meridian, we've been expertly roasting nuts for over 40 years in our own roastery in Wrexham; the whole nut, skins and all, giving you delicious nutty goodness.
Please recycle: Glass jar, steel cap, paper label and PET tamperband.
Deliciously good on toast or straight from the jarNo Palm Oil Ever!With a Pinch of SaltPlant Based ProteinMade From Natural IngredientsWe Don't Fly Our IngredientsPalm Oil FreeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts Skins on (99.4%), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

Not suitable for other Nut and Sesame allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

280g ℮

View all Peanut & Nut Butter

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here