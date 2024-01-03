NIVEA ROSE SOFT PACK

A gift of care to brighten your day and make you feel special.

A gift of care to brighten your day and make you feel special. Suitable For All Skin Types Vegan Friendly Tamper Proof Contains Full Size Products

Make someone feel pampered and spoilt with our NIVEA Pamper Trio Set which includes three classic NIVEA treats. The full gift set contains: Our NIVEA Rose & Almond Oil Shower Cream 250ml, with a delicate rose scent to delight your senses while the Almond Oil pampers your skin to leave it touchably smooth. Our NIVEA Soft Rosé Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, enriched with Rose extract instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised for 24 hours, while enhancing the natural rosiness of your lips. Our NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body.

Make someone feel pampered and spoilt with our NIVEA Pamper Trio Set which includes three classic NIVEA treats. The full gift set contains: Our NIVEA Rose & Almond Oil Shower Cream 250ml, with a delicate rose scent to delight your senses while the Almond Oil pampers your skin to leave it touchably smooth. Our NIVEA Soft Rosé Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, enriched with Rose extract instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised for 24 hours, while enhancing the natural rosiness of your lips. Our NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024