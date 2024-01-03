We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
image 1 of NIVEA ROSE SOFT PACK
image 1 of NIVEA ROSE SOFT PACKimage 2 of NIVEA ROSE SOFT PACK

NIVEA ROSE SOFT PACK

£8.00

£8.00/each

NIVEA ROSE SOFT PACK
Make someone feel pampered and spoilt with our NIVEA Pamper Trio Set which includes three classic NIVEA treats. The full gift set contains: Our NIVEA Rose & Almond Oil Shower Cream 250ml, with a delicate rose scent to delight your senses while the Almond Oil pampers your skin to leave it touchably smooth. Our NIVEA Soft Rosé Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, enriched with Rose extract instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised for 24 hours, while enhancing the natural rosiness of your lips. Our NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body.
FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C001747, FSC www.fsc.org®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
A gift of care to brighten your day and make you feel special.Suitable For All Skin TypesVegan FriendlyTamper ProofContains Full Size Products

Ingredients

Nivea® Rose & Almond Oil Shower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopherol, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, Nivea Soft Rosé Caring Lip Balm: Helianthus Annuus Hybrid Oil (Sunflower Oil), Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Castor Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera (Sunflower Wax), Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil (Rosehip Oil), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Derivate), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Lecithin (Sunflower Lecithin), Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Aroma, CI 15850, CI 77492, CI 77891

