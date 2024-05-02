We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco 2 Cream & Strawberry Jam Doughnuts

Tesco 2 Cream & Strawberry Jam Doughnuts

£1.50

£0.75/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One doughnut
Energy
238kcal
993kJ
12%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.1g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Fat
12.9g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

high

30%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1460kJ / 349kcal

2 Doughnuts filled with stabilised cream and strawberry jam.
British Cream Doughnut fingers filled with British cream & sweet strawberry conserve.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Stabilised Cream (26%) [Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sugar], Strawberry Conserve (11%) [Strawberry Purée, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin)], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Dextrose, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Salt, Soya Flour, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

