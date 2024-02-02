Fundador Sherry Cask Fine Brandy Doble Madera 70cl

Fundador Sherry Cask Fine Brandy 70cl

Made with exceptionally selected high-quality wine spirits, double aged in Amontillado and Oloroso Sherry Casks. Brightly colored topaz with glints of orange, its aromas are complex, with outstanding spicy oak notes mixed with hints of nuts, honey and caramel. Its flavor is smooth, structured and round, with subtle almond nuances, Sherry notes and an elegant vanilla palate. Its finish is balanced, long and broad. Ideal straight, on the rocks or mixed. Brandy finessed with high quality wine spirits exceptionally selected and matured by double aging in amontillado and oloroso sherry casks. Perfect served straight, on the rocks or mixed.

Exceptionally Aged and Finessed In Double Sherry Casks Amontillado and Oloroso Barrel Fine Brandy

Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Net Contents

70cl ℮