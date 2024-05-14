We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Higgidy Roasted Tomato, Broccoli and Spinach Quiche 380G

£4.60

£1.21/100g

Vegan

Slow-Roasted Tomato, Broccoli & Spinach QuicheSeeded spelt shortcrust pastry with broccoli, spinach and basil in a creamy oat filling, hand-topped with roasted tomatoes and a SunBlush tomato crumb.​
A little bit more about us...We're Higgidy, and we make glorious everyday food to help people live well. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lovely lunches and swift but satisfying suppers. Not forgetting, moreish nibbles for mid-afternoon snacking too.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C022651, www.fsc.org
Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Oat Drink (Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt), Broccoli (13%), Water, Onions, Butternut Squash Purée, Marinated Tomato (Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano) (8%), Spinach (7%), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Wholemeal Spelt Flour (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Cannellini Beans, Basil, Slow-Roasted Tomatoes, Cornflour, Salt, Golden Linseeds, Brown Linseeds, Poppy Seeds, Lemon Juice, Millet, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika

Allergy Information

All ingredients are suitable for vegans. However, this product is made on a site where we also handle non-vegan products., Also, not suitable for consumers with an Egg & Mustard allergy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

380g ℮

