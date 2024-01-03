We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of BAYLIS & HARDING LUXURY WASH BAG GIFT SET
image 1 of BAYLIS & HARDING LUXURY WASH BAG GIFT SETimage 2 of BAYLIS & HARDING LUXURY WASH BAG GIFT SETimage 3 of BAYLIS & HARDING LUXURY WASH BAG GIFT SET

BAYLIS & HARDING LUXURY WASH BAG GIFT SET

No ratings yet
Write a review

£20.00

£20.00/each

Vegan

B/H ROYALE GARDEN WASH BAG GFTST
Hand & body lotion, shower crème, shampoo and conditioner
Royale GardenInspired by a quintessentially English country garden, this timeless combination of traditional heritage blooms creates a romantic fusion of the classic and contemporary. Infused with a beautiful floral bouquet of rose, poppy and vanilla and finished with subtle green trims and gold foil detailing, this is femininity at it's finest.
FSC® - Please Replace with Printer's FSC logo Printed on sustainable material
Sustainable luxurySuitable for vegans

Ingredients

Shower Créme: Aqua (Water, Eau, Sodium Laureth Sul ... Additional Details: Shower Crème: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-150 Distearate, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 14700 (Red 4), CI 17200 (Red 33), Hand & Bodylotion: Aqua (Water Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal Coumarin, CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 14700 (Red 4), Shampoo: Aqua (Water, Eau), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance). Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-150 Distearate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Benzophenone-4, Hexyl Cinnamal), Conditioner: Aqua (Water, Eau), Cetearyl Alcohol, Palmitamidopropyltrimonium Chloride Paraffinumquidum (Mineral Oil), Polyquaternium-7, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Hexyl Cinnamal

Preparation and Usage

Wash BagShower CrémeLather and rinse.Hand & BodylotionMassage gently into skin until fully absorbed.ShampooRinse hair with warm water and gently massage into a rich lather. Rinse thoroughly.ConditionerApply to wet hair, leave on for 2-3 minutes, rinse off thoroughly.

View all Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here