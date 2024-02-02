Sun Hee - Korean BBQ Rice Meal Kit for 4, 420g

Korean Style Meal Kit with Individual Sachets of Namsan BBQ Cooking Sauce, Sesame Seeds and Sticky Rice.

A Korean style meal kit with sticky rice, BBQ sauce and sesame seeds Sun Hee Korean Style Kit With Namsan BBQ is a culinary package designed to bring the flavours of Korean street food right to your home. This kit provides you with the essential elements for creating a mouth-watering korean experience in the comfort of your home.

Ready in 12 Mins Meal Kit for 4 Vegan Friendly Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 420G

Sticky Rice (79%): Medium Grain Rice, Namsan BBQ Cooking Sauce (20%): Malt Barley Syrup, Soy Sauce (23%) [Water, Defatted Soya Bean, Brewed Soy Sauce [Soya Beans, Wheat, Water, Salt], Wheat Bran, Salt, Sugar], Water, Sugar, Chilli Sauce (7%) [Malt Barley Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Chilli Powder, Rice Powder, Salt, Alcohol, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate], Ginger Puree (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Chilli Powder, Concentrated Apple Juice, Dark Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour, Salt, Sugar, Mushroom], Onion Puree, Sesame Oil, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Garlic Puree (1%), Salt, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder [Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-ribonucleotides: Salt], Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Flavour Enhancer: Disodium Guanylate, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Pepper Extract, Sesame Seed: Toasted White Sesame Seeds (1%)

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, Soya and Sesame, see ingredients in bold.

420g

